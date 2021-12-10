Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zero has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $22,052.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.50 or 0.00349507 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00096162 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00140046 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002464 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,810,793 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

