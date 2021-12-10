Zigcoin (ZIG) Achieves Market Cap of $21.76 Million

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.76 million and approximately $985,983.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zigcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0905 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00209011 BTC.

About Zigcoin

ZIG is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.