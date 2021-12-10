ZINC (ZINC) Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $32,990.08 and $228.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00040264 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007077 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

