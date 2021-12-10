Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Trimmed by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.9% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 66,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Zoetis by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $230.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.72. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $230.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

