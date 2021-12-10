ZooKeeper Market Cap Reaches $12.07 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $12.07 million and $295,802.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.43 or 0.08307163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00084230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,333.12 or 0.99967246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 82,323,711 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

