Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $1,285,127.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $1,779,453.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,903,671.00.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,172,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,291. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.27 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,368 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $749,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.65.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

