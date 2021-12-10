Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.11.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $995,953.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,329 shares of company stock worth $101,739,001 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $303.04 on Friday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.31.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

