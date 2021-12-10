Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $20.06. Zuora shares last traded at $19.89, with a volume of 3,994 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $88,103.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $316,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,367 shares of company stock worth $4,016,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 3.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Zuora by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Zuora by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zuora by 63.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

