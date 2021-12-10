Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.30. 208,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,301,593. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.03 and a 200 day moving average of $260.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.15 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $222.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

