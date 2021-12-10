Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys 16,510 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.78. The stock had a trading volume of 88,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

