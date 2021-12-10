Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 156,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,853,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $562.08. 4,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $582.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.36. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.45 and a 12 month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.