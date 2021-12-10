Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 28,700 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,978,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after purchasing an additional 215,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $346.14. 56,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,303. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.40.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

