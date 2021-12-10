Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,033 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 1.7% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $24,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 271,700 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Shopify by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,391,000 after acquiring an additional 140,913 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,598.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,639.41.

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $36.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,458.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,690. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,005.14 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,489.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,463.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.