Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 4,593 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $610.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,206. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

