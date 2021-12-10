Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,773 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 1.2% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $17,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.38.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.50. 28,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $152.93 and a one year high of $239.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

