Zynecoin (ZYN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million

Zynecoin (CURRENCY:ZYN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Zynecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges. Zynecoin has a market cap of $4.37 million and approximately $79,222.00 worth of Zynecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zynecoin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00039409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00207543 BTC.

About Zynecoin

Zynecoin (CRYPTO:ZYN) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2019. Zynecoin’s total supply is 92,556,125 coins and its circulating supply is 22,138,879 coins. Zynecoin’s official website is www.zynecoin.io . Zynecoin’s official Twitter account is @zynecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zynecoin is a cryptocurrency token created with the intention of providing back and support to African startups and humanitarian initiatives. The Zynecoin token will also split mining commissions so that a healthy portion of them will be used to contribute directly to African state treasury funds. “

