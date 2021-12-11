-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. 10x Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXG shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $5,981,570.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total value of $2,966,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,528,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,902 shares of company stock worth $43,544,122 in the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

TXG stock traded down $4.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.51. 593,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.36. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.42. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $128.15 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

