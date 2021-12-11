-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 50,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury acquired 25,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 340,489 shares of company stock valued at $386,177. 4.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Corp lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 945,536 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 19.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Savara by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,960 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Savara by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 113,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Savara by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 16.38, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Savara has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

