-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for My Size’s earnings. My Size posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that My Size will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow My Size.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of My Size in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. My Size has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

In related news, major shareholder Shoshana Yael Zigdon sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYSZ. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of My Size during the 3rd quarter valued at $751,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in My Size by 187.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 546,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 356,414 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in My Size in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in My Size in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in My Size in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

