$0.08 EPS Expected for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 0.94. Model N has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $65,096.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $470,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $823,950. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Model N by 499.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Model N by 150.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Model N in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

