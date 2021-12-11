$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.26. Visteon reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VC. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.91.

In related news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $119,000.

VC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.31. The company had a trading volume of 195,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 115.46 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.49.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

