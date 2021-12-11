-$0.13 EPS Expected for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of FOLD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 1,823,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,442. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $332,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $243,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,538 shares of company stock worth $1,615,744. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,885,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 720,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 98,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

