$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Zynex reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zynex by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zynex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zynex by 49.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Zynex by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Zynex by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 208,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Zynex stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.23. 769,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.90. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $390.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

