$0.20 EPS Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.40. Gladstone Capital has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

