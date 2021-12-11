$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,611,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,513 shares during the period. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.