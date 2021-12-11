$0.27 EPS Expected for Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Logan Ridge Finance’s earnings. Logan Ridge Finance posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logan Ridge Finance will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Logan Ridge Finance.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.57). Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on LRFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 1.81. Logan Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.29.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

