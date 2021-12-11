-$0.28 EPS Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will report ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.78). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORTX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,242 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 964,379 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 389,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORTX stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $163.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.12. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

