-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.23). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

