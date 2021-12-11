$0.37 EPS Expected for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to post $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. The Hain Celestial Group posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAIN. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.98. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

