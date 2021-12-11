$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

HALO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

HALO opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,450 shares of company stock worth $6,463,599. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

