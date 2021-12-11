$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.40. NextEra Energy posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,996,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,003,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $90.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

