$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCTY. Cowen increased their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.67.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $238.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.44. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 150.69 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,323 shares of company stock valued at $46,251,534. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Paylocity by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

