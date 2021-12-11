$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. Knowles reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.05 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KN. TheStreet upgraded Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

KN opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. Knowles has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,156,870 in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Knowles by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Knowles by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after acquiring an additional 145,323 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

