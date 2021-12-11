$0.48 EPS Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Globus Medical reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.85.

NYSE GMED opened at $67.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.36. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Globus Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 17.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 14.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

