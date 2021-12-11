$0.52 EPS Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.49. Horizon Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 38,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.15. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $21.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

