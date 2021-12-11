-$0.52 EPS Expected for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PolyPid’s earnings. PolyPid posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyPid will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($2.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PolyPid.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.07. PolyPid has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $117.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 4.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 605,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 117.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

