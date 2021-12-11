$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Ventas reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ventas by 35.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 450,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,736,000 after buying an additional 116,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ventas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after buying an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Ventas by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 94,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

