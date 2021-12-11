$0.82 EPS Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Netflix posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $14.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.6% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $611.66 on Friday. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.52.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

