$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.93. Woodward reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

WWD stock opened at $108.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.85. Woodward has a 1-year low of $102.43 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Woodward by 89.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 578,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 360,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth $9,939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.