0Chain Market Cap Reaches $23.67 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $23.67 million and $141,418.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0Chain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00033446 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

