$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Ardelyx posted sales of $1.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $9.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 million to $11.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $6.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARDX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $86,723.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,682 shares of company stock valued at $95,591. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ardelyx by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 2,082,527 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Ardelyx by 966.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 850,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 771,162 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Ardelyx by 187.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 963,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 628,680 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth about $792,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.72.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

