$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries posted sales of $731.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 140.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $64,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 64.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

