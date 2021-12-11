$1.27 EPS Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.28. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 65.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.46. 307,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,551. Forward Air has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $117.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

