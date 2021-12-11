$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to announce earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $1.27. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.19 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $769.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $60.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

