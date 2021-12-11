$1.33 EPS Expected for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) to report $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.30. Life Storage posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.03.

Shares of LSI stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,972. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.42. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $74.65 and a fifty-two week high of $143.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.56%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Life Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Life Storage by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,766,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,025,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Life Storage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,135,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

