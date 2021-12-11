$1.42 EPS Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.58. Garmin reported earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $136.11 on Friday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $113.59 and a 52-week high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.37.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

