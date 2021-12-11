$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.68. Principal Financial Group reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Principal Financial Group.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.99. 1,279,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,839,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

