102,768 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 102,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.7% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,909,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPM opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $472.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

