$114.37 Million in Sales Expected for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will announce $114.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.85 million. Skillz posted sales of $67.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $389.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $389.09 million to $390.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $545.31 million, with estimates ranging from $494.80 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.41.

In other news, CRO Casey Chafkin acquired 86,500 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 80,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 309.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 125.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after buying an additional 7,832,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skillz by 149.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after buying an additional 6,473,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

SKLZ opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. Skillz has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

