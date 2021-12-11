121,134 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 121,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 145,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $133.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.79 and its 200 day moving average is $136.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.35 and a 1 year high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

